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Iran hits Al Minhad Air Base in UAE; Australian base damaged

Wed, 18 March 2026
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The Australian Government's Department of Defence has confirmed that an Iranian strike impacted an area at the Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday morning. 

The facility, which has hosted a continuous "Australian Defence Force (ADF)" presence for many years, was hit during the early hours of the day. In a formal statement, the department provided reassurances regarding the welfare of its troops, noting that "no ADF personnel were injured in the incident, and all ADF personnel deployed to the Middle East are safe and accounted for." 

While casualties were avoided, the attack caused physical destruction within the facility. The strike reportedly "resulted in minor damage to an accommodation block and medical facility in the Australian section of the base." 

Following the impact, military officials have shifted their attention to preventing further risks to personnel stationed in the region. "Defence's focus is on ensuring the safety and security of our people, and we will continue to revise force protection measures as the situation in the Middle East evolves," the statement added. 

Providing further details on the strike, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that an "Iranian projectile" struck a road just outside the base at approximately 9:15 am AEDT on Wednesday. According to ABC News, the strike ignited a fire which resulted in "minor damage" to Australian medical and accommodation facilities. 

While it remains "not clear if it was a missile or drone strike," the Prime Minister confirmed that the subsequent blaze affected a clinical area and housing units. "I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time," Albanese stated, adding that the damage was caused by a "small fire that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base." -- ANI

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