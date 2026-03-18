Iran: Funeral procession held for IRIS Dena sailors

12:15





The Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Dena sank on March 4 after the frigate was hit by a US torpedo and sunk approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle in Sri Lanka.





In a post on X, the Iranian state media said, "Procession of the martyrs of the IRIS Dena at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran".





The funeral procession of the sailors of the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena took place at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in Tehran on Tuesday, as reported by Press TV.





The Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Dena sank on March 4 after the frigate was hit by a US torpedo and sunk approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle in Sri Lanka. In a post on X, the Iranian state media said, "Procession of the martyrs of the IRIS Dena at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran". -- ANI

The funeral procession of the sailors of the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena took place at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in Tehran on Tuesday, as reported by Press TV.