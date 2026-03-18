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Iran confirms killing of IRGC's Basij force chief

Wed, 18 March 2026
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Iran on Tuesday confirmed the killing of Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard's Basij force, amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The confirmation came after Israel claimed to have 'eliminated' Soleimani in recent strikes, also alleging the killing of senior leader Ali Larijani, which Tehran has not confirmed.

Soleimani, a key figure in suppressing protests, had faced sanctions from the US and European Union.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes aimed to weaken Iran's leadership.

Meanwhile, state media showed pro-government rallies across Iran, even as authorities warned against unrest ahead of the Persian New Year festivities.  -- Agencies 

IMAGE: A Red Crescent rescue team works next to a building that was damaged by a strike, in Tehran, on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

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