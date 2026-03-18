HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IDF tries to kill Iranian intel chief

Wed, 18 March 2026
Share:
15:04
image
Israeli Defence Forces made attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post citing sources. As per the Jerusalem Post, certain Iranian media outlets also reported that a strike had been attempted, though there was no information about Khataib's status. 

The assassination was attempted on Tuesday night, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday and mentioned that while the strike had been successful, no definitive results have been confirmed. This attempt comes shortly after Ali Larijani, who has served as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council was killed on Monday night. 

The death of the 67-year-old Larijani, a close associate of the late Ali Khamenei and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, occurred following an attack on Monday night. This represents the loss of the most senior figure in Tehran's leadership since the conflict began 19 days ago. Additionally, Iranian state media confirmed on Tuesday that Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij forces, was also killed in an "American-Zionist enemy" attack.

Soleimani had led the internal security force for six years and was considered a key figure in the military response. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that the political infrastructure of the nation remains a "very solid structure" and will not suffer a "fatal blow to Iran's leadership" following the confirmed killing of Ali Larijani.

"I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point: The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions," Araghchi said. 
-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah-linked structures
LIVE! Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah-linked structures

'Mohabbat humse...': Kharge's dig at ex-PM makes Modi laugh
'Mohabbat humse...': Kharge's dig at ex-PM makes Modi laugh

Mallikarjun Kharge and Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, acknowledging the contributions of retiring MPs and emphasising the enduring nature of public service.

Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?
Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?

Israel has for more than two decades and several US presidencies worked to draw the United States into a full-scale war with Iran.Having finally achieved that, the last thing it wants is Trump declaring victory and going home, as he is...

'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra
'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra

Indian-flagged vessels are navigating the Strait of Hormuz safely despite ongoing tensions in the region, ensuring the continued flow of vital energy supplies to India.

Man kills younger brother over 'inappropriate gaze' at wife
Man kills younger brother over 'inappropriate gaze' at wife

In a shocking incident in Mathura, a man allegedly murdered his brother following his wife's accusations of inappropriate behaviour, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about domestic disputes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO