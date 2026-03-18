IDF strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

09:48





Sharing the details in a post on X, it said "Following the evacuation of residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory, the IDF has begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon".





Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that a loud explosion was heard in central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood, after what it called to be an Israeli forces bomb. In a prior update, it said that six people were killed, while 24 were wounded in the Israeli attacks in central Beirut.





On Tuesday night, the IDF said that it had struck in Beirut, several of Hezbollah's command centers while in Beqaa, it struck 3 rocket sites and weapon storage facilities used to carry out terror attacks. -- ANI

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it has begun a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.