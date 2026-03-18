Curfew in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills extended

19:58

Curfew in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district has been extended for another day, with authorities also enforcing prohibitory orders banning public meetings, rallies and unlawful assemblies to prevent further escalation of violence, officials said on Wednesday.





An order issued by district magistrate and deputy commissioner Vibhor Agarwal said the curfew will remain in force from 6 am on March 19 till 6 am on March 20, with a 12-hour relaxation from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday to facilitate normal activities.





During the relaxation period, educational institutions, offices, banks and other establishments will function normally, the order said, adding that movement of people will remain strictly prohibited during curfew hours.





The curfew was first imposed on March 17 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita following incidents of violence and disturbance of public peace in various parts of the district, which posed a threat to human life, public safety and property.





The situation turned tense after protests erupted over the issue of issuance of a notification barring non-tribals from participating in a tribal council election process, leading to the deaths of 2 persons in clashes, vandalism and damage to property in Tura and adjoining areas.





Police have arrested several persons in connection with the violence, while security has been intensified in sensitive locations to prevent further incidents.





Meanwhile, the district administration has also enforced a separate prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, read with relevant provisions of the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (Autonomous District) Act, 1953.





The order prohibits any public meetings, processions, rallies or assemblies without prior permission and bans unlawful gatherings of five or more persons intending to protest or disrupt normal life.





It also restricts the use of loudspeakers and public address systems without permission, and prohibits the carrying of weapons or objects that could cause injury or damage in public places.





Authorities have warned that any violation of the orders will attract strict penal action, including criminal prosecution and liability for damages.





Officials said the measures were necessitated based on intelligence inputs suggesting the possibility of further disturbances, and were aimed at maintaining public order and restoring normalcy in the district. -- PTI