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Crude oil surges above $103 barrel as Iran warns...

Wed, 18 March 2026
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Crude oil prices in the international markets surged again to as high as USD 103 per barrel on Wednesday after Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf indicated that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to normal. 

These remarks have heightened uncertainty over the safe passage of vessels through the crucial energy corridor. In a post on X, Qalibaf said, "The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status." 

His statement comes amid escalating tensions in the region following ongoing military confrontations involving the United States, Israel and Iran, raising serious concerns about the stability of global energy supply chains. During Wednesday's trading session, crude oil prices touched USD 103.45 per barrel, reflecting sustained upward pressure in global markets. Prices have surged by more than 40 per cent in just 17 days due to the ongoing conflict, which has disrupted energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz and significantly impacted global energy markets, particularly in Asia. 

Before the beginning of the war, crude oil prices in international markets were trading at around USD 73 per barrel on February 27. However, by Saturday, prices had risen sharply to around USD 103 per barrel. The increase from USD 73 to USD 103 per barrel marks an absolute rise of USD 30, translating into a percentage increase of approximately 41.1 per cent in a short period. -- ANI

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