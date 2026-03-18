China most capable strategic competitor: Tulsi Gabbard

20:41

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday presented the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the Senate, warning of an increasingly complex global security environment marked by evolving terror threats, cyber risks and intensifying geopolitical competition.





Gabbard said transnational criminal organisations and illegal drug networks remain a 'direct threat' to Americans, though stricter border enforcement under Donald Trump has significantly reduced illegal immigration and fentanyl-related deaths.





She noted continued cooperation with countries like India and China to curb the flow of precursor chemicals used in drug production.





On terrorism, the report said groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda remain weakened but continue to pose threats, especially in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.





It highlighted a shift towards propaganda and lone-wolf attacks, even as US counterterror operations have degraded leadership networks.





The assessment identified China as the most capable strategic competitor, particularly in artificial intelligence and military modernisation, with ambitions to become a global leader by 2030.





Russia was described as a persistent threat with advanced capabilities including hypersonic and counterspace weapons, while North Korea and Iran continue to develop missile and nuclear-related technologies.





Gabbard warned that cyber threats from state and non-state actors are intensifying, with countries like China, Russia and North Korea increasingly targeting critical infrastructure and financial systems.





The use of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks is expected to further accelerate risks.





The report also noted rising global instability, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and growing competition in regions such as the Arctic and Latin America.





It cautioned that expanding missile capabilities among US adversaries could significantly increase threats to the American homeland over the next decade.



