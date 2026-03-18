Assam Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns ahead of polls

01:19

In a jolt to the opposition Congress, Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in the state.





Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora told PTI in Guwahati.





AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, who met the MP in Delhi, claimed that it was a matter of 'differences within the family' and 'part of an attempt orchestrated by the CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) through the media to malign Bordoloi politically'.





A former state cabinet minister and two-time MP from Nagaon constituency, Bordoloi's son Prateek is a Congress candidate from Margherita seat for the state polls due on April 9.





In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."





A copy of the letter is available with PTI.





Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh talked to Bordoloi over the issue at the national capital.





Talking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said, "The Congress blood runs in the veins of Bordoloi. We are members of one family and will remain so."





He claimed that Bordoloi has no offer to join the Bharatiya Janata Party that he was aware of and said, "No person will go to the BJP. Bhupen Borah recently went, and now he is running to secure a party ticket. No one even greets or invites to share the dais."





The AICC leader was referring to former state Congress president Borah quitting in February and joining the ruling saffron party.





Singh, who had called on Borah along with top state leaders immediately after his resignation, had made similar claims of the leader not leaving the Congress.





Gogoi, also talking to reporters, said, "I condemn such news (of Bordoloi's resignation). The chief minister, through the media, has been trying to malign him politically."





He said that during the meeting with Bordoloi, they discussed after party strategy to reach out to the people for the ensuing polls.





Bordoloi was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assembly polls.





A Cotton College (now university) and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, the Nagaon MP has been a four-time MLA from Margherita constituency till 2016, being associated with the state NSUI since his student days.





The Congress has three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam -- state president Gogoi (from Jorhat), Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain (Dhubri). Another senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader and a close aide of Bordoloi, Nabajyoti Talukdar, also resigned from the party earlier on Tuesday.





A ticket contender from the Guwahati Central seat, Talukdar resigned after another member was named for the seat, a party source said.





Bordoloi had recently sent a letter to Jitendra Singh, stating that he could resign from the party if incumbent Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly polls.





The MP said in the letter that Nazar's close aide Emdadul Islam was involved in an attack on Bordoloi and other party leaders in April 2025, and was also charge-sheeted by the police in the case.





He also claimed that Gogoi had personally met Islam earlier this year at his residence. Lahorighat comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. -- PTI