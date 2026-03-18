Assam Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns ahead of polls

In a jolt to the
opposition Congress, Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday
resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in
the state.
Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee president
Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora told
PTI in Guwahati.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra
Singh and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, who met the MP in Delhi,
claimed that it was a matter of 'differences within the family' and 'part of an attempt orchestrated by the CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) through
the media to malign Bordoloi politically'.
A former state cabinet
minister and two-time MP from Nagaon constituency, Bordoloi's son
Prateek is a Congress candidate from Margherita seat for the state polls
due on April 9.
In the one-line resignation letter addressed to
Kharge, the MP said, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I
hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary
membership of the Indian National Congress."
A copy of the letter is
available with PTI.
Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC
general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh talked to Bordoloi
over the issue at the national capital.
Talking to reporters after the
meeting, Singh said, "The Congress blood runs in the veins of Bordoloi.
We are members of one family and will remain so."
He claimed that
Bordoloi has no offer to join the Bharatiya Janata Party that he was aware of and said, "No
person will go to the BJP. Bhupen Borah recently went, and now he is
running to secure a party ticket. No one even greets or invites to share
the dais."
The AICC leader was referring to former state Congress
president Borah quitting in February and joining the ruling saffron
party.
Singh, who had called on Borah along with top state leaders
immediately after his resignation, had made similar claims of the leader
not leaving the Congress.
Gogoi, also talking to reporters, said, "I
condemn such news (of Bordoloi's resignation). The chief minister,
through the media, has been trying to malign him politically."
He said
that during the meeting with Bordoloi, they discussed after party
strategy to reach out to the people for the ensuing polls.
Bordoloi
was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assembly polls.
A
Cotton College (now university) and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus,
the Nagaon MP has been a four-time MLA from Margherita constituency
till 2016, being associated with the state NSUI since his student days.
The Congress has three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam -- state president
Gogoi (from Jorhat), Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain (Dhubri). Another
senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader and a close aide
of Bordoloi, Nabajyoti Talukdar, also resigned from the party earlier on
Tuesday.
A ticket contender from the Guwahati Central seat, Talukdar
resigned after another member was named for the seat, a party source
said.
Bordoloi had recently sent a letter to Jitendra Singh, stating
that he could resign from the party if incumbent Lahorighat MLA Asif
Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly polls.
The MP said in
the letter that Nazar's close aide Emdadul Islam was involved in an
attack on Bordoloi and other party leaders in April 2025, and was also
charge-sheeted by the police in the case.
He also claimed that Gogoi
had personally met Islam earlier this year at his residence. Lahorighat
comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. -- PTI