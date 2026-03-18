HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP

Wed, 18 March 2026
Share:
14:25
image
Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders in New Delhi.
 
The senior Congress leader resigned from the party on Tuesday. 
 
BJP national president Nitin Nabin approved Bordoloi's joining on Tuesday, Sarma told reporters here. 
 
"Today, sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has joined the BJP. Our state president Dilip Saikia has welcomed him to the party fold," the Assam chief minister said.
 
Bordoloi sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairperson Bedabrata Bora told PTI in Guwahati. --  PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Mohabbat humare saath, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath'
LIVE! 'Mohabbat humare saath, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath'

MP: 8 killed in house fire after explosion at EV charging point
MP: 8 killed in house fire after explosion at EV charging point

A fire in Indore, India, killed eight members of a family after an explosion at an electric vehicle (EV) charging point outside their house. The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an investigation and plans to create a Standard...

Big relief for flyers, govt says no selection fees on 60% seats
Big relief for flyers, govt says no selection fees on 60% seats

Indian airlines are now required to offer 60% of seats for free and ensure families sit together, as the government strengthens passenger rights and addresses concerns about high seat selection fees.

No full stop in politics, Modi tells retiring RS members
No full stop in politics, Modi tells retiring RS members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha to honour 59 retiring members, emphasising their contributions to national life and urging them to continue their service.

3 children among 9 killed in fire at bldg in Delhi's Palam
3 children among 9 killed in fire at bldg in Delhi's Palam

A tragic fire in a Delhi residential building near Palam Metro Station claimed the lives of seven family members, including three children, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Service.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO