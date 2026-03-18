Assam Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP

14:25

Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders in New Delhi.

The senior Congress leader resigned from the party on Tuesday.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin approved Bordoloi's joining on Tuesday, Sarma told reporters here.

"Today, sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has joined the BJP. Our state president Dilip Saikia has welcomed him to the party fold," the Assam chief minister said.

Bordoloi sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairperson Bedabrata Bora told PTI in Guwahati. -- PTI