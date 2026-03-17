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Youth waves black flag at UP minister's convoy in Maharajganj, detained

Tue, 17 March 2026
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A youth waved a black flag at the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar during a programme in Maharajganj on Monday, triggering a brief commotion before police detained him for questioning. 

The incident occurred when Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), arrived at the district headquarters to attend a "Social Harmony Maharally". 

According to the police, the youth suddenly appeared near the minister's convoy and waved a black flag, causing a stir among party workers. 

Some workers rushed towards him, but police personnel quickly took the youth into custody and moved him away from the spot. 

Officials said the motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained, and he is being questioned. 

Speaking to mediapersons later, Rajbhar targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks criticising the Election Commission. Rajbhar claimed that wherever Yadav campaigns, it ultimately helps the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win. 

"Wherever Akhilesh Yadav goes for campaigning, the BJP and NDA win. This time also the NDA will return to power in West Bengal," he said. -- PTI

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