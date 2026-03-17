Who will be India's next Chief of Defence Staff?

19:08

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

With Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan set to complete his term in May, discussions have gathered pace over his successor, with three retired officers emerging as key contenders.





Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, Lt Gen A K Singh and Air Marshal P M Sinha, all of whom have held top operational roles, remain associated with the national security framework through the NSCS and NSAB.





Precedent exists for appointing a retired officer to the post, as seen in Gen Chauhan's case.





The selection process, to be finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Security, is not bound by seniority, reflecting flexibility earlier demonstrated during the appointments of Gen Bipin Rawat and Gen Chauhan.



