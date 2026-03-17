Vikas Khanna hosts Zohran Mamdani for Iftar dinner at his restaurant

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Mamdani dropped by Bungalow, where Khanna personally prepared the meal for him. The evening was not just about food but also about revisiting memories that go back more than two decades. Khanna took to his Instagram to share a picture from his visit.





The photo (alongside) showed Mamdani posing alongside the chef and members of the restaurant staff. Along with the picture, Khanna added a caption that read, "Welcoming the Mayor of New York City to break the fast with our team & Bungalow. I cooked some of his favourite dishes from 25+ years ago at Salaam Bombay."





Earlier this month, the chef had also shared a reel showing how the restaurant prepared for Mamdani's visit. While the preparations were not very different from a regular day at the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant, the occasion held a deeper meaning for Khanna.





Along with the video, Khanna penned an emotional note looking back at the time when he first met Mamdani in 2001. Khanna recalled that he had just overcome a difficult phase in his life, including "homelessness" and leaving what he described as an "abusive job," before starting work at Salaam Bombay in Tribeca.





"It was in 2001 when I first met Zohran Mamdani," he wrote. "I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name, it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair."





"One day, Mira walked in with her very young 8-year-old son, Zohran," he continued. "Mira was one of the most supportive humans I met in New York. Over the years, we stayed in touch, and I had the privilege of catering some of her events." -- ANI

As Ramzan continues to be observed across the world, people are gathering with friends, family, and communities to break their fast with Iftar meals. This month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani did just that when he visited celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at his restaurant for Iftar.