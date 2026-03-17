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US counterterror chief quits over Iran war

Tue, 17 March 2026
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Joseph Kent has resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing objections to the ongoing United States-Israel war in Iran, according to a resignation letter addressed to President Donald Trump.

In the letter, Kent said he could not 'in good conscience' support the war, asserting that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States and alleging that the conflict was driven by pressure from Israel and its American lobby. 

He also warned against repeating past mistakes such as the Iraq war and urged a reassessment of US policy.

Kent's resignation comes amid growing debate within US strategic circles over the conflict.

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