Trump slams NATO allies for refusing help on Hormuz

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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) after several NATO countries conveyed their unwillingness to participate in the US military campaign against Iran.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US does not require their assistance in its ongoing military operations in Iran, despite broadly agreeing that Tehran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.





His tirade stemmed from suspected denial from his allies over his call for the safeguard of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important global energy choke points, which has been rendered partially inoperable amid the conflict.





'The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,' his post read.





Trump stated that he was not surprised by their stance, further criticising the alliance as a 'one-way street', claiming that Washington, DC spends heavily on defending allied nations without receiving reciprocal support in times of need.





'I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,' his post added.





Emphasising US military capability, Trump asserted that American forces had 'decimated Iran's military', claiming that its navy, air force, and defence systems had been neutralised and added that the US no longer needs or desires assistance from NATO countries or partners such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea.





;In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!' Trump stated.





His outburst comes after the denial from his allies after he called for the deployment of naval assets to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz in a separate post on Truth Social on Saturday.





Trump hoped that countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom would contribute to ensuring maritime security in the region.





'Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated,' his post read.





This development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.





Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. -- ANI