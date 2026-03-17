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Tribal couple, son hacked to death over witchcraft fears

Tue, 17 March 2026
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A tribal couple and their minor son were allegedly hacked to death by their relatives in Jharkhand's Godda district over suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Dang Tola in Deodanr police station area late on Monday and police recovered their bodies on Tuesday. 

"A tribal couple and their minor son were hacked to death at Dang Tola in Godda. Preliminary investigation suggests the victims were killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft," Godda Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Ravidas told PTI. Three persons have been arrested so far, he said. 

"Police have arrested three persons in this connection. During initial interrogation, the accused told the police that they suspected that the victims were practising witchcraft," the SDPO said. The axe used to kill them has also been recovered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. PTI

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