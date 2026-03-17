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Screenwriter Salim Khan discharged from Mumbai hospital

Tue, 17 March 2026
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Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was hospitalised in Mumbai last month after suffering a brain haemorrhage, was discharged on Tuesday, sources said. 

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo, which scripted films such as "Sholay", "Deewar" and "Don" with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17. 

A day after his admission, doctors at the hospital said Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage that had been tackled and he was put on ventilator support as a safeguard.

"He has been discharged. The discharge process has been completed, but he is still in the hospital," a source told PTI on Tuesday. Salim Khan's children, including superstar Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, visited him regularly in the hospital. His long-time partner Akhtar had also visited him. -- PTI

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