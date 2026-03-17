HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 12 paise to settle at record low of 92.40 against US dollar

Tue, 17 March 2026
Share:
19:09
image
The rupee declined 12 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, pressured by rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds amid the West Asia crisis.

A positive trend in domestic equity markets also helped the domestic currency at the lower level, even as investors remained watchful of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.35 and hit the lowest intra-day level of 92.47 against the greenback.

The unit finally ended at a new lifetime low of 92.40 (provisional), registering a loss of 12 paise from the previous closing level.

Despite a marginal gain of 2 paise on Monday, the local unit ended the session at a near record low of 92.28 against the dollar.

The rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency, touched its lowest intra-day level of 92.47 for the first time on March 13, when it ended the session at 92.30 against the dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US counterterror chief quits over Iran war
LIVE! US counterterror chief quits over Iran war

Mamata vs Suvendu returns, this time in Bhabanipur
Mamata vs Suvendu returns, this time in Bhabanipur

The political rivalry in Nandigram that defined West Bengal's 2021 assembly polls is set to return to centre stage in a new arena, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari in...

Taking all steps to address LPG crisis: Centre to HC
Taking all steps to address LPG crisis: Centre to HC

The Central government has assured the Bombay High Court that it is taking steps to address the LPG shortage caused by the conflict in West Asia. The court accepted the submission and disposed of a petition filed by LPG distributors.

Gulf War: Missile Threat Forces Sailors to Flee
Gulf War: Missile Threat Forces Sailors to Flee

'After we were alerted about the war, none of us could sleep for the next two nights while sailing through those waters.'

When Pakistan Bombed Kabul Hospital
When Pakistan Bombed Kabul Hospital

Pakistani airstrikes targeted Kabul, Afghanistan on March 16-17, 2026, with the Taliban claiming the attacks hit a drug users rehabilitation hospital and residential areas.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO