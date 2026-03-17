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Rajini dismisses TVK leader's charge as untrue, says 'time will reply'

Tue, 17 March 2026
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Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday refuted a charge by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna that he was threatened by the DMK when he attempted to make a political entry, and said time waits to reply. 

The top actor who opened up after the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's general secretary stoked a controversy recently, sought to put the controversy to rest by remarking that Arjuna made an "untrue comment about me." "Time does not speak but waits and answers," Rajinikanth said in a statement posted on his social media handle 'X.' PTI

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