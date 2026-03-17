HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Qatar intercepts 14 Iranian missiles, falling debris

Tue, 17 March 2026
Share:
11:14
Representational image
Representational image
Qatar's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that emergency response teams are currently attending to a blaze in an industrial zone. The incident was triggered by falling debris following the successful neutralisation of an aerial threat. 

According to the ministry, "Civil Defence staff are dealing with a 'limited fire'" at the site, which was caused by "shrapnel falling from an intercepted missile." In a statement released on social media, the ministry provided an update on the safety of the area, noting that there have been "no injuries recorded" thus far. The ground-level emergency follows a broader engagement by the nation's protective systems. 

The Ministry of Defence in Qatar announced that the nation was the subject of an aerial attack today involving "14 Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones", as reported by Gulf News.

In an official update released via the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry confirmed that the military response was effective, noting that the "Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted all drones and 13 ballistic missiles" launched during the assault. 

According to Gulf News, while the vast majority of the threats were neutralised, "one missile fell in an uninhabited area" after the primary defence systems were bypassed. Authorities have further clarified that the single projectile that reached the ground did so "without causing any losses". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan bombs Taliban installations and hideouts in Kabul
LIVE! Pakistan bombs Taliban installations and hideouts in Kabul

Deadly retaliation awaits: Iran on killing of Iris Dena sailors
Deadly retaliation awaits: Iran on killing of Iris Dena sailors

Following the death of Iranian sailors in the Indian Ocean, Iran's navy has threatened 'deadly retaliation,' accusing the US of attacking its warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, escalating tensions in the region.

Gulf War: Missile Threat Forces Sailors to Flee
Gulf War: Missile Threat Forces Sailors to Flee

'After we were alerted about the war, none of us could sleep for the next two nights while sailing through those waters.'

400 killed, 250 injured in Pak airstrike on Kabul hospital
400 killed, 250 injured in Pak airstrike on Kabul hospital

A devastating airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre has killed hundreds, escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and prompting international calls for de-escalation and investigation.

DGCA Flight Duty Relaxation Sparks Pilot Safety Alarm
DGCA Flight Duty Relaxation Sparks Pilot Safety Alarm

'Extending 'flight duty period' and 'flight time' limits for minimum crew complement operations increases exposure to fatigue-related performance degradation'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO