Pakistan bombs Taliban installations and hideouts in Kabul

10:35





The latest strikes came as Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched on February 26, continued, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. On the night of March 16, Pakistan precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar that were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.





"Post strike detonation of stored ammunition being used by Master Terror Proxy also fully contradicts the fake claim," the ministry said. The ministry also rejected a Taliban statement that Pakistan strikes hit civilians, adding that Pakistan's targeting is precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted.





"This misreporting of facts as a drug rehabilitation facility seeks to stir sentiments, covering illegitimate support to cross-border terrorism," the ministry said. Separately, security sources said that in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, Pakistani forces targeted the Afghan Taliban's military installations at four spots. Logistics, ammunition and technical infrastructure adjacent to these installations were also destroyed, the sources added. They further said a drone assembly workshop, "headquarters from where drones were sent," and weapon stocks were also destroyed in Nangarhar and Kabul.





According to the sources, drones were prepared at those workshops using parts made in Israel. Six targets had been successfully targeted in Kabul and Nangarhar, they said, adding that there were also reports of several terrorists having been killed. -- PTI

Pakistan in overnight air strikes targeted Afghan Taliban positions in Kabul and Nanghar, hitting their military installations and terrorist infrastructure, it emerged on Tuesday.