Not happy with UK, France on Hormuz coalition: Trump

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Trump, while in a Lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members, said that the US military is the "strongest in the world, and do not need anyone."





He said, "I have spoken to him. On a scale of 0 to 10, he's been an eight. Not perfect, but it's France... I think he's going to help. I spoke to him yesterday. I don't do a hard sell on them because my attitude is that we don't need anybody. We're the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world."





French President Emmanuel Macron earlier spoke with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, calling on him to put an end to attacks by Iran against the other countries in the West Asia region, whether directly or through proxies.





"I have just spoken with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. I called on him to put an immediate end to the unacceptable attacks Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq. I reminded him that France is acting within a strictly defensive framework aimed at protecting its interests, its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that it is unacceptable for our country to be targeted," Macron posted on X.





Trump had said that he is "not happy with the UK", and that, "I think they'll be involved, maybe, but they should be involved enthusiastically. We've been protecting these countries for years with NATO, because NATO is us. You can ask Putin. Putin fears us. He has no fear of Europe whatsoever. He fears the United States of America and the military that I built during my first term..." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump said that he was not happy with French President Emmanuel Macron's stance on not joining the coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.