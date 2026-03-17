Meat, fish shops to remain shut in Varanasi during Navratri

23:21

Authorities in Varanasi have ordered the complete closure of meat and fish shops in urban areas during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival beginning March 19, officials said on Tuesday.





Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said the order has been issued to ensure adherence to the sanctity and spiritual significance of the festival.





He said all meat and fish shops in the city's urban limits will remain closed for the entire duration of the festival. The civic body has also directed officials to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of roads leading to Durga temples in Varanasi and other prominent religious places.





Srivastava said strict compliance with the order will be enforced, keeping in view the emphasis on 'sattvik' (pure) practices during Navratri.





He added that the municipal administration has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those found violating the directives. -- PTI