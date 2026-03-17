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It'll be wrapped up soon: Trump on Iran-US war

Tue, 17 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the ongoing conflict involving Iran would end soon, saying the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately result in a safer world. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that the war could be "wrapped up soon", adding, "It won't be long. And we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon. We're going to have a much safer world. I had an obligation to do this. I didn't want to," Trump said. 

"You want to see a stock market go down? Start letting them hit you with nukes," he added.

Trump acknowledged that markets had shown some reaction but described it as a minor consequence compared to the security stakes involved. "It's a very small price to pay and, and I thought it was going to go down much more. It is a big chess game at a very high level. And I'm dealing with very smart players," Trump added. 

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Monday indicated that his planned visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping could be postponed by about "a month or so" amid ongoing global tensions, as reported by CNN. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the decision was linked to the current conflict situation, stressing the need for his presence in the United States. 

"We're speaking to China. I would love to, but because of the war, I want to be here," the president said. "We have requested that we delay it a month or so, and I'm looking forward to meeting with him," Trump added. "We've got a war going on. I think it's important that I be here. So it could be that we delay it a little bit, not much." -- ANI

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