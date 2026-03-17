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Israel Health Ministry says 3,530 injured since start of war

Tue, 17 March 2026
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The Israeli Health Ministry has reported that 3,530 people have sustained injuries and been admitted to hospitals since the outbreak of the war. Providing a breakdown of the current medical status, the ministry stated that 86 individuals are presently hospitalised, including eight patients in serious condition. 

This medical update comes as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) transition to a more aggressive military posture. In an announcement made yesterday, the IDF officially confirmed the commencement of "limited and targeted ground operations" against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities. 

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the military explained that the manoeuvre is "aimed at enhancing the forward defence area." 

This initial phase is part of a "broader defensive effort to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture," which specifically targets the "dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area." 

Further detailing the tactical deployment, the IDF specified that "91st Division Forces" have begun "focused ground activity" to expand the designated defence zone. The military emphasised that this expansion is vital "to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for the residents of the north". -- ANI

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