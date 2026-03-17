HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is this image of Netanyahu genuine?

Tue, 17 March 2026
Share:
16:44
image
This image on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's X account says he is 'ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials,' was posted earlier this afternoon.

Netanyahu yesterday released yet another video of himself interacting with people amid death rumours circulating on social media. This follows a previous video of Netanyahu sipping coffee and showing his five fingers. "Sticking to the guidelines and winning together >>" Netanyahu captioned the video.

Dismissing viral claims regarding the health and status of Netanyahu, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed the leader is "very much alive" and clarified that recent footage of him is authentic. The Ambassador addressed the viral social media rumours, asserting that a recent video of the Prime Minister at a cafe is genuine and was not created using artificial intelligence. 

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation," he said. Netanyahu on Sunday debunked the rumours of his assassination, following a surge of social media posts suggesting his demise.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran releases video of drone flying over US embassy in Iraq
LIVE! Iran releases video of drone flying over US embassy in Iraq

Ali Larijani, Iran's Security chief killed, claims Israel
Ali Larijani, Iran's Security chief killed, claims Israel

Reports are emerging that Ali Larijani, a key Iranian security official, was allegedly targetted in an Israeli airstrike, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran Rewrites Rules of War
Iran Rewrites Rules of War

Iran is fighting a different war: Older, slower, and in some ways more dangerous.Iran doesn't need to shoot down an F/A-18. It only needs to make the Strait of Hormuz feel dangerous long enough for insurance markets, shipping companies,...

In fresh reshuffle, EC transfers 19 senior cos in poll-bound WB
In fresh reshuffle, EC transfers 19 senior cos in poll-bound WB

In a significant move before the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission has ordered a major reshuffle of the state's police force, transferring 19 senior officers to ensure fair and secure elections.

India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis
India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis

Despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, the successful arrival of the LPG carrier 'Nanda Devi' in Gujarat ensures a steady supply of liquefied petroleum gas to India, highlighting the country's efforts to secure its energy needs.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO