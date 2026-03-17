Is this image of Netanyahu genuine?

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Netanyahu yesterday released yet another video of himself interacting with people amid death rumours circulating on social media. This follows a previous video of Netanyahu sipping coffee and showing his five fingers. "Sticking to the guidelines and winning together >>" Netanyahu captioned the video.





Dismissing viral claims regarding the health and status of Netanyahu, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed the leader is "very much alive" and clarified that recent footage of him is authentic. The Ambassador addressed the viral social media rumours, asserting that a recent video of the Prime Minister at a cafe is genuine and was not created using artificial intelligence.





"Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation," he said. Netanyahu on Sunday debunked the rumours of his assassination, following a surge of social media posts suggesting his demise.

This image on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's X account says he is 'ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials,' was posted earlier this afternoon.