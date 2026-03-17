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Iran war: Pilots' body asks airlines to assess risk first

Tue, 17 March 2026
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Pilots' body ALPA India on Tuesday asked its members to ensure that airline operators carry out "appropriate operational risk assessments" before planning flights in or near conflict-affected areas. 

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) India, in an advisory to all pilots under an Indian licence, said that the pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in conflict-affected areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning. The advisory has come amid the escalating war in West Asia, involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has led to cancellations of a number of flights due to airspace closures since February 28. 

The pilots' body said that members are advised to take note of the potential implications related to aviation insurance coverage, particularly with respect to war-risk clauses. 

Under certain circumstances, insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces, it said. ALPA India is an affiliate of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots Association (IFALPA). IFALPA represents over 1 lakh pilots from 90 member associations globally. 

Noting the rapidly evolving and "potentially hazardous" security environment in parts of the Middle East region, the pilots' body said that the recent geopolitical developments and escalating military tensions in several areas of the Middle East have resulted in an increased risk to civil aviation operations. 

These include potential airspace closures, missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the possibility of misidentification of civil aircraft operating in or transiting through affected regions, the advisory said. In such situations, there may be ambiguity regarding the extent of insurance protection available to crew members, it stated. 

"We therefore strongly advise all pilots to exercise heightened situational awareness when operating to, from, or through regions in the Middle East experiencing heightened tensions and carefully review all operational briefings, NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen, and company advisories prior to flight," ALPA India said. -- PTI

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