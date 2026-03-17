Iran releases video of drone flying over US embassy in Iraq

16:38





The Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq also came under attack, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's armed forces said, according to the US broadcaster.





In a post on X, Press TV called the drone flying like a "free bird" over the embassy compound and said, "An Iraqi resistance group released FPV drone footage showing the drone flying over the US Embassy compound in Baghdad like a free bird without activating air defense systems."





Meanwhile, a report in the Anadolu Agency cited an unnamed security source telling the Shafaq news agency that four drones attempted to target the US Embassy in Baghdad.





The report added that Iraq's air defences managed to intercept and shoot down all drones before they reached their targets, the source said, noting that one drone fell on Abu Nuwas Street, while another landed near the embassy inside the Green Zone. Iraq's Ministry of Interior confirmed that a drone fell on the Al-Rasheed Hotel early Tuesday local time, according to CNN. -- ANI

Iranian state media, Press TV on Tuesday shared a first-person view (FPV) of a drone flying over the US embassy compound in Baghdad. This followed reports that the US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad were targeted by drones early today with video appearing to show air defences engaging a projectile near the embassy, CNN reported.