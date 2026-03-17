HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran commander who ordered reprisals against protestors killed

Tue, 17 March 2026
Share:
15:18
image
Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed the killing of Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij Unit. 

According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF confirmed the death of the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Basij paramilitary militia, Gholamreza Soleimani, and his deputy, Seyyed Karishi. 

As per the report, the two were killed in a makeshift tent area, which had been set up to make it harder to follow them as opposed to in a known headquarters. 

Providing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that under Soleimani, the Basij Unit employed severe violence and the use of force against civilian demonstrators. 

It said, "Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators." 

In another report, TPS news agency said that Israel carried out an airstrike in Iran overnight, targeting Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council and a former top aide to the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear whether Larijani was killed or injured, according to Israeli defense sources. Larijani is widely regarded as a key power broker in Tehran, described as Iran's "de facto leader." He recently delayed the formal declaration of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader, a move that highlighted his significant influence within Iran's political establishment.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran commander who ordered reprisals against protestors killed
LIVE! Iran commander who ordered reprisals against protestors killed

'Not clear if he's dead': Israel targets Iran's security chief
'Not clear if he's dead': Israel targets Iran's security chief

Reports are emerging that Ali Larijani, a key Iranian security official, was allegedly targetted in an Israeli airstrike, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran Rewrites Rules of War
Iran Rewrites Rules of War

Iran is fighting a different war: Older, slower, and in some ways more dangerous.Iran doesn't need to shoot down an F/A-18. It only needs to make the Strait of Hormuz feel dangerous long enough for insurance markets, shipping companies,...

India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis
India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis

Despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, the successful arrival of the LPG carrier 'Nanda Devi' in Gujarat ensures a steady supply of liquefied petroleum gas to India, highlighting the country's efforts to secure its energy needs.

60-foot iron bridge collapses into drain in Delhi, woman dies
60-foot iron bridge collapses into drain in Delhi, woman dies

A 60-foot iron bridge collapsed in Delhi's Roop Nagar, resulting in the death of a woman. Rescue teams responded to the scene.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO