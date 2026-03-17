Iran commander who ordered reprisals against protestors killed

15:18





According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF confirmed the death of the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Basij paramilitary militia, Gholamreza Soleimani, and his deputy, Seyyed Karishi.





As per the report, the two were killed in a makeshift tent area, which had been set up to make it harder to follow them as opposed to in a known headquarters.





Providing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that under Soleimani, the Basij Unit employed severe violence and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.





It said, "Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators."





In another report, TPS news agency said that Israel carried out an airstrike in Iran overnight, targeting Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council and a former top aide to the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear whether Larijani was killed or injured, according to Israeli defense sources. Larijani is widely regarded as a key power broker in Tehran, described as Iran's "de facto leader." He recently delayed the formal declaration of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader, a move that highlighted his significant influence within Iran's political establishment.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed the killing of Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij Unit.