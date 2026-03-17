Iran begins new 'heavy strikes' in region: IRGC

23:09

Sardar Mousavi, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force, on Tuesday announced a 'new phase of effective and heavy strikes across the region against the American-Zionist enemy', Al Jazeera reported.





"The backbone of arrogance will be broken in the streets and squares," Al Jazeera quoted Mousavi as saying.





The IRGC had announced earlier that it was carrying out an intense wave of attacks on US and Israeli positons throughout the region since dawn, using missiles as well as drones.





Iran's IRGC said that it has been carrying out a new wave of 'impact-oriented and targeted' attacks across the region since dawn, as reported by Al Jazeera.





In a statement reported by Iranian media, it said the operations were being carried out with 'multiple warheads with solid and liquid fuel' as well as drones, as quoted by Al Jazeera. -- ANI