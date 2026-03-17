Iran allows Pakistani oil tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz

20:00

Iran has permitted a Pakistani commercial oil tanker to pass through its side of the Strait of Hormuz and enter Pakistan's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, an official said on Tuesday.





The ship, 'MT Karachi', carrying around 109,990 tonnes of crude oil will dock at the Karachi port trust on Wednesday, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) spokesperson Farooq Nizami said.





The vessel successfully transited the Iranian-controlled side of the Strait of Hormuz after receiving clearance from Iranian authorities, even as the conflict in the region has disrupted commercial air and sea traffic, he said.





The tanker crossed the strait on March 15 after loading crude oil at Das Island in Abu Dhabi.





Hundreds of ships had been stranded in the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran targeted the region in retaliation.





MT Karachi is a DWT Aframax oil tanker that acquired early this year for $74 million as part of efforts to expand Pakistan's national commercial fleet to boost energy transporation capacity, Nizami said.





Pakistan relies heavily on imported oil for its fuel and energy needs. Given the volatile security situation in the Gulf region, MT Karachi was provided full protection by a Pakistan Navy vessel during its journey to Karachi, Nizami said. -- PTI