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HC directs deleting content on Puri daughter-Epstein link

Tue, 17 March 2026
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12:08
Union minister Hardeep Puri
Union minister Hardeep Puri
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed removal of social media content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 24 hours. 

Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained several users from publishing, circulating or disseminating such content on social media platforms in any manner. The judge, who was hearing a lawsuit by Himayani Puri, clarified that if the social media users did not remove the posts, the platforms shall take down or block access to such content. 

The court observed that Himayani Puri has a prima facie case in her favour and she will suffer irreparable injury if interim relief was not granted. "Consequently, till the next date of hearing, the following directions are issued," the court said, while listing the case for further hearing in August. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the plaintiff, said she has a "global reputation" to protect as a finance professional and that the allegations against her were "completely false, reckless and malicious." 

In her lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore as damages and an order to restrain several entities from disseminating defamatory content, Himayani Puri said there was a "coordinated and malicious online campaign" to link her to Epstein and his crimes. -- PTI

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