Hard Rock Caf Winds Down Its India Gig

10:36

Hard Rock International, the company behind the famed Hard Rock Caf, announced on Monday that it has terminated its agreement with Indian franchisee JSM Corporation, effectively halting operations at all outlets.





The chain, synonymous with rock music globally, came to India in 2005 with its first outlet in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood, opened by Sanjay Mahtani and Jay Singh's JSM Corporation. It eventually expanded to major metro cities.





Around 2017, Jay Singh exited the company, making way for Bengaluru-based Embassy Group Managing Director Jitendra Virwani to buy a stake in the firm.





Now, 10 Hard Rock outlets across Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune will shut down.





'However, the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, which is operated by a different entity, will remain open,' Hard Rock International said in a statement. The company did not specify whether the shutdowns would take effect immediately or be phased in over time.





Known for its live music atmosphere and memorabilia associated with rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses, and Prince, the brand was launched by two Americans -- Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton -- in London in 1971.





"Hard Rock Caf leaving India feels like the end of a small cultural pocket," said Sujit Das, an executive at a Mumbai-based creative agency.





"I still remember the one on St Mark's Road in Bengaluru -- the guitars and costumes of legends on the walls, the city-specific merchandise, and the unapologetically American food. But more than anything, it was the vibe. A certain kind of crowd, a certain kind of night that now quietly becomes a memory," he added, reminiscing about time spent at the venue.





"Hard Rock was among the few iconic American brands, like Harley-Davidson, that we had heard of while growing up. So to be able to visit it here was a different feeling, especially for people like us who love rock music and grew up listening to it," said a Gurugram-based consultant.





However, many believe the chain has been losing relevance.





"There are too many places like Hard Rock now that have a better lineup of performing bands, better food, and better crowds. It used to be exciting and fun, but it has lost its relevance," the consultant added.





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard