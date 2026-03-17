Did Israel kill top Iranian official in overnight strike?

14:26

Ali Larijani





The Times of Israel reported, citing officials, that it remains unclear if Larijani was killed or injured in the strike.





Meanwhile, the publication reported that another recent Israeli airstrike in Iran targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Akram al-Ajouri and other top officials in the terror group, as per the defence sources.





According to the Times of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir confirmed the details. During an assessment on Tuesday morning, Lt Gen Zamir said that "significant elimination achievements were also recorded overnight, with the potential to impact the campaign's achievements and the IDF's missions" -- in an apparent reference to the strike targeting Larijani.





"This is in addition to eliminations carried out in recent days in Iran against external elements, also linked to the Palestinian arena," Zamir said, referring to the Islamic Jihad officials. He further noted that the "senior operatives involved in terrorist activity from Gaza and from Judea and Samaria (West Bank)" were hiding in a safe house in Tehran when they were struck.





Amid these developments, the Israel Defence Forces has announced a series of targeted strikes against "Iranian regime infrastructure in different areas across Iran."





In a post on X, the IDF confirmed the extent of the aerial operation, stating that "in Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centres, and UAV, ballistic missile, and air defence storage sites were struck."





A map accompanying the X post visually depicted the strikes in Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz, showing locations marked with pins on a satellite view of Iran.The operation further extended to southern and northwestern locations.





The IDF reported that "in Shiraz, the internal security forces' command centre and a ballistic missile site were struck," while in the northwest, "additional Iranian regime air defence systems were dismantled, further expanding aerial superiority in the region and protecting Israel."Earlier on Monday, Ali Larijani issued a message to the Muslim world saying that Iran remains "steadfast" in its fight against the US and Israel.





He said Iran cannot be "expected to stand idly by with its hands tied" while US bases are located in neighbouring countries.





"The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?" he said. -- ANI

Israeli media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing officials, that Ali Larijani, Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was targetted in an airstrike in Iran overnight.