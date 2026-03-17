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Deadly retaliation awaits: Iran on killing of Iris Dena sailors

Tue, 17 March 2026
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10:14
Representational image
Representational image
The commander of the Iranian Navy has issued a stern warning following a fatal incident in the Indian Ocean, stating that the nation's adversaries will encounter "deadly retaliation" after several sailors were killed off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV. 

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani addressed the loss of life, asserting that Tehran remains committed to responding to the attack. "We will not forget the enemy's crime, and we will exact retribution for the blood of our martyrs," the commander was quoted as saying. 

The Iranian naval chief emphasised that the timing and nature of the response would catch their opponents off guard. He cautioned that "the enemy should know that we will punish it with deadly strikes from where it least expects." 

While acknowledging the current period of grief for the naval forces, Admiral Irani maintained that Iran holds a position of strength. As reported by Press TV, he added, "Although today we mourn our loved ones, by the grace of God, we have brought the enemy to its knees." 

This rhetoric follows earlier statements from Iran's Army chief, Major General Amir Hatami, who warned on March 14 that the deaths of crew members from the IRIS Dena warship "will not go unanswered." 

According to Al Jazeera, citing the state news agency IRNA, Hatami condemned the attack on the vessel, one of the country's newest warships, which occurred as it was returning from a military exercise. Hatami clarified that the crew had completed a "peaceful mission" and were targeted while on their way back to Iran.

He emphasised that the sailors faced the assault "despite not being engaged in a direct battle," adding that the sacrifice of the Dena's crew would remain a symbol of courage in Iran's naval history. -- ANI

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