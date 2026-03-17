BJP rejects US body's call to ban RSS, RAW

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The ruling party said the Centre has rejected the report, adding that it lacks "objective facts" and is based on non-credible sources. "USCIRF in its March 2026 report has recommended imposing sanctions on the RSS and RAW -- the Research and Analysis Wing of India. The Indian government, through the MEA, has responded clearly, stating that this US commission works in a subjective manner and that its sources are not credible.





"It has also said that the report contains no objective facts. In effect, the government has rejected this report of the US commission," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in the Lok Sabha house complex.





"It is very unfortunate that in opposing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party today appears to be standing against India itself," the MP added. Patra said no foreign commission can dictate terms to India or suggest a ban against its institutions.





"No commission can tell India to impose sanctions on RAW. While the government has responded strongly, the Congress is speaking against RAW and standing with this commission," he said. Patra alleged that the Congress had officially endorsed the USCIRF report and accused it of attempting to defame India at the behest of its leader Rahul Gandhi.





"The official handle of the Congress party has endorsed the commission's report. They have said that what the US and this agency have stated is correct. The party can go to any extent to defame India at Rahul Gandhi's behest," he said. -- PTI

The BJP on Tuesday termed a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommending sanctions on the RSS and RAW as "baseless" and alleged that the Congress has taken a position against India by endorsing it.