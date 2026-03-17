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BJP MLA alleges Rs 2,000 crore housing scam in Mumbai

Tue, 17 March 2026
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The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a vigilance audit after a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA alleged a Rs 2,000 crore scam in housing schemes in Mumbai.

The report of the audit is expected within 30 days, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal told the legislative assembly.

Action would be taken against officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if they are found to have ignored violation of rules by developers, she said.

Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Mulund, raised the issue through a calling attention motion.

Developers have misused provisions under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 33(11) and 33(20)(b), meant for in-situ Permanent Transit Camp (PTC) and Project Affected Persons (PAP) housing, he said.

In-situ PTC housing was shown in approved plans, but instead the developers constructed and sold commercial units and high-end residential flats, he claimed, adding that transactions worth over Rs 100 crore had taken place in Mulund alone and the total scale of the scam across Mumbai was more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Minister Misal admitted that certain irregularities had come to light, and some developers had failed to hand over mandatory housing stock to authorities despite availing additional Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits. 

"Stop-work notices have already been issued in some cases. If it is found that sales took place and (BMC) officials ignored them, strict action will be taken," she said.

Misal also said the government is reviewing policies related to relocation of slum dwellers, particularly the cases where beneficiaries are shifted beyond the stipulated 5-km radius from project sites.

A final decision on policy changes will be taken after consultations, she added.   -- PTI

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