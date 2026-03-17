Avoid panic booking: IndianOil appeals to consumers over advance LPG refill requests

11:23





In a post on X, the company said advance or panic bookings are temporarily spiking demand and affecting delivery timelines. "Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines."





The company emphasised that households should book LPG refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution. "A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings. Our teams and distributors remain committed to ensuring cylinders reach homes across India," the oil marketing company said.





The shortage of LPG or crude oil has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. -- ANI

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) on Tuesday assured that LPG supply across the country remains secure and uninterrupted, even as some households book refills earlier than usual.