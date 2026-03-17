Arundhati Roy's book is 'beautifully written, sentence by sentence'

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Kingsolver shares this image alongside of Roy's latest book, 'Mother Mary comes to me' and in a generous review says:





"I don't gravitate toward memoir, as a genre, nor am I very curious about the personal lives of my favorite authors. The opposite, really. I believe published works should speak for themselves without the enhancement of backstory. I want my own novels to be understood as works of absolute imagination, not veiled projections of any real people or events from my life. The work is the work (and hard work it is). My personal life is mine.





"Having said that, this is a jaw-dropping memoir. Not because it helps you guess who inspired what in her fiction (though she gives you some of that), but as a work of art on its own terms. Mother Mary Comes to Me, by Arundhati Roy, is feminist history, political outrage, environmental elegy, and much more that I'm still digesting. For my own reasons, I found it moving as an act of radical compassion for a complicated, shockingly difficult mother. It's also an inspiring self-dissection of one of the most fiercely loving, morally uncompromising people I've ever met, and the costs of that kind of honesty.





"It's as beautifully written, sentence by sentence, as the other dozen or so of her books I've read. (I believe she's published 23, altogether.) I plan to go back to the beginning now and read them all again.#ArundhatiRoy#Memoir."





If you haven't read any of Barbara Kingsolver's books, do begin with, 'The Poisonwood Bible', a masterful epic with an unputdownable narrative.

Pulitzer Prize winning author, Barbara Kingsolver shares a post on Instagram that must've made Booker winner Arundhati Roy so happy.