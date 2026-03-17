A win was not enough for me: Sonam Wangchuk

16:51





"I feel wonderful today after these two days of regaining my voice and unfurling my little wings and reorienting myself... I'm a little greedy person. A win was not enough for me. I was always looking for a win-win. A win would be just Sonam Wangchuk's win. What good is Sonam Wangchuk winning if Ladakh and the Himalayas and the causes he represents do not win? Therefore, we were looking for a win-win for the causes.





"Now, with the recent extension of hands by the government to build trust, as they have said, and to facilitate meaningful constructive dialogue. This is a great thing because this way Ladakh will also win and our cause will also win. So it will be truly a win-win. It will be a win-win-win also, because the government will come out looking better and our image in the world will be a little better and it will be even better win-win-win, if the court also records a judgment in this case apart from revocation of the order itself so that it guides future executives and future policy makers about how to use and specially how not to use such laws as National Security Act."

Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the media after his release from jail on March 14.