HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

A win was not enough for me: Sonam Wangchuk

Tue, 17 March 2026
Share:
16:51
image
Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the media after his release from jail on March 14.

"I feel wonderful today after these two days of regaining my voice and unfurling my little wings and reorienting myself... I'm a little greedy person. A win was not enough for me. I was always looking for a win-win. A win would be just Sonam Wangchuk's win. What good is Sonam Wangchuk winning if Ladakh and the Himalayas and the causes he represents do not win? Therefore, we were looking for a win-win for the causes. 

"Now, with the recent extension of hands by the government to build trust, as they have said, and to facilitate meaningful constructive dialogue. This is a great thing because this way Ladakh will also win and our cause will also win. So it will be truly a win-win. It will be a win-win-win also, because the government will come out looking better and our image in the world will be a little better and it will be even better win-win-win, if the court also records a judgment in this case apart from revocation of the order itself so that it guides future executives and future policy makers about how to use and specially how not to use such laws as National Security Act."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran releases video of drone flying over US embassy in Iraq
LIVE! Iran releases video of drone flying over US embassy in Iraq

Ali Larijani, Iran's Security chief killed, claims Israel
Ali Larijani, Iran's Security chief killed, claims Israel

Reports are emerging that Ali Larijani, a key Iranian security official, was allegedly targetted in an Israeli airstrike, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran Rewrites Rules of War
Iran Rewrites Rules of War

Iran is fighting a different war: Older, slower, and in some ways more dangerous.Iran doesn't need to shoot down an F/A-18. It only needs to make the Strait of Hormuz feel dangerous long enough for insurance markets, shipping companies,...

In fresh reshuffle, EC transfers 19 senior cos in poll-bound WB
In fresh reshuffle, EC transfers 19 senior cos in poll-bound WB

In a significant move before the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission has ordered a major reshuffle of the state's police force, transferring 19 senior officers to ensure fair and secure elections.

India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis
India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Guj amid crisis

Despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, the successful arrival of the LPG carrier 'Nanda Devi' in Gujarat ensures a steady supply of liquefied petroleum gas to India, highlighting the country's efforts to secure its energy needs.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO