4 killed in air raid on Iran-backed group's facility in Iraq

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The deadly attack in the Jadiriya district followed the sounds of an explosion from near the US embassy compound, located within the heavily fortified Green Zone. Al Jazeera noted that verified footage shows fire and smoke rising from the vicinity of the embassy, while additional clips showed "air defence systems intercepting several drones" in the skies nearby.





Adding to the chaos, CNN reported that both the US Embassy and a hotel were targeted by drones early Tuesday. Geolocated video showed an explosion close to the embassy and air defence systems engaging a projectile approximately 600 metres from the compound.





Simultaneously, a new wave of rockets struck an American diplomatic facility near Baghdad airport. Iraq's Ministry of Interior confirmed that a drone fell on the Al-Rasheed Hotel during the early hours. In a statement, the ministry clarified that forensic teams found the drone had struck the hotel's upper fence "without resulting in any loss of life or significant material damage".





The instability has extended to Iraq's vital energy infrastructure, with the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq also coming under attack, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's armed forces. -- ANI

Multiple explosions have rocked Iraq's capital, with at least four people killed in an air raid on a building used by an Iran-backed group, according to a report by Al Jazeera, citing witnesses and security sources.