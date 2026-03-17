2016 Una flogging case: Court sentences convicts to 5 years jail

15:21





A day earlier, the special court in Veraval convicted five persons and acquitted 35 others in the flogging case, while the case against a policeman was abated due to his death. The trial against a juvenile is pending.





The incident, which occurred in Mota Samadhiyala village, had triggered massive protests across the country after videos of the attack went viral. On Tuesday, the court of special SC/ST atrocities cases judge JJ Pandya sentenced the five accused to a five-year jail term under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





Apart from a maximum jail term of five years, the court also sentenced them to three-year imprisonment under sections 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code, one-year imprisonment under section 342, and a jail term of two years under section 504.





All the sentences will run concurrently. Defence lawyer Vijay Kumar said that four out of these five convicts have already served more than six years in jail, while another one has been in jail for the last four years and two months, and will be required to undergo the remaining jail term. -- PTI

A special court on Tuesday sentenced five convicts in the 2016 Una flogging case in which four Dalit men were thrashed when they were trying to skin the carcass of a cow to imprisonment of five years and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.