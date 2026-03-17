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2 youths from Rajasthan killed in drone attacks in Oman

Tue, 17 March 2026
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Two youths from Rajasthan were killed in drone attacks in Oman amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Verma, a resident of Agloi village in Khandela tehsil of Sikar district, and Pappu Singh from Lalpura village in Raipur sub-division of Beawar district.

The police said the incident occurred on March 13 and the bodies of both victims reached their respective villages on Tuesday.

The bodies were brought to Jaipur by air and later taken to their native places, where the last rites were performed.

According to the police, Vikram had travelled to Oman on February 23 and was working with a construction company on road projects.

His uncle said Vikram's relative, who also works in the same company, informed the family about the incident.

The police said Vikram had last spoken to his family a day before the attack and had expressed concern over the prevailing situation there.

He was the only brother among three sisters and had family responsibilities. 

The arrival of the bodies triggered grief in both villages, with relatives and residents expressing shock over the incident, the police said.  -- PTI

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