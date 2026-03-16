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Women CEOs At 3 Insurers, None In Banks

Mon, 16 March 2026
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When Business Standard looked into the data on women representation in Indian listed and insurance companies, the numbers were underwhelming.

Only 15 per cent per cent of the board members are women in Indian banks while number is slightly better for insurance companies but still than 20 per cent.

In public sector banks, women board members comprise only 10.6 per cent of the total with 4 banks where there is not a single women on the board.

Private banks have 17 per cent representation of women in their boards. There are no women CEO in Indian banks now, be it private or public sector.

Listed small finance banks fared marginally well with women share little over 16.9 per cent in their board. Ujjiwan SFB has 4 women board members -- the highest among banks.

In the listed insurance space, women board members were 19.5 of the total. There are three insurers where the CEO is a women.
-- Aathira Varier, Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

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