Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Pune

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"The woman was walking on the road when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked her. As it was late at night, there was nobody around on the road. Unfortunately, she died on the spot," an official from Chakan police station said. An accidental death report has been registered, he added. PTI

A 33-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at around 2 am when the woman, identified as Shobha Waghmare, was walking on a service road in the Chakan area adjacent to the Pune-Nashik Highway.