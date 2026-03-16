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US tells citizens to use commercial flights out of Gulf

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The United States International Travel Department, in its updated travel advisory on Monday, said it is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and advised American citizens in the region that commercial travel options remain available, although sudden flight cancellations are possible.

In a travel advisory issued to US citizens, the department said seats on commercial flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai are currently available for travel to multiple cities in the United States and Europe. It also noted that the UAE's land borders with Saudi Arabia and Oman are open. 

"Seats on commercial flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai are available now for travel to multiple U.S. and European cities, although some flights may be cancelled with little notice. Borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia have been open, and commercial flights from those countries are operating," the advisory read. However, the advisory warned travellers that commercial flight schedules may change at short notice. "Some flights may be cancelled with little notice," the advisory said, urging travellers to remain prepared for sudden disruptions. 

"We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety," the advisory stated. The advisory also reiterated that, "Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens." -- ANI

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