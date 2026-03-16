UK PM seeks plan to open Strait of Hormuz after snubbing US

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His comments came after Donald Trump, the President of the United States, called on American allies to send warships to help secure the vital oil shipping route. Starmer explained that Britain is currently holding discussions with the United States and partners in Europe and the Gulf about deploying mine-hunting drones already stationed in the region.





However, he suggested that the UK is unlikely to send a naval warship. Trump has previously criticized Starmer for what he sees as limited support for the conflict, particularly after the British prime minister initially declined to allow U.S. forces to use British bases for strikes on Iran.





Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Starmer said Britain is working toward "a viable collective plan" to reopen the strait, but acknowledged that the task is "not easy, to say the least." -- Agencies

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, said Monday that Britain is working with international partners on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that the country does not want to become involved in a broader war.