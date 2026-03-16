Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve threatened over phone, case registered

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Ambdas Danve (right) with Uddhav Thackeray/File image





The caller allegedly threatened to kill the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader.





"Politicians receive such threats. I received multiple threat calls since March 12. Though I switched off my phone, the calls didn't stop, following which I met the police commissioner and lodged a complaint at a police station," Danve told reporters.





He, however, couldn't identify the reason behind the sudden spike in threat calls, saying it is the police's job to investigate the matter.





"I have played a key role in several elections since 1996. I don't know whether the threats are related to poll rivalry or any other reason. I have lodged a complaint with the police," Danve added. -- PTI

Former leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, Ambdas Danve, has received multiple threat calls in the last four days, leading to the registration of a non-cognisable offence against an unidentified person at a local police station.