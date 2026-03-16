HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve threatened over phone, case registered

Mon, 16 March 2026
Share:
20:11
Ambdas Danve (right) with Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Ambdas Danve (right) with Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Former leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, Ambdas Danve, has received multiple threat calls in the last four days, leading to the registration of a non-cognisable offence against an unidentified person at a local police station.

The caller allegedly threatened to kill the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader.

"Politicians receive such threats. I received multiple threat calls since March 12. Though I switched off my phone, the calls didn't stop, following which I met the police commissioner and lodged a complaint at a police station," Danve told reporters.

He, however, couldn't identify the reason behind the sudden spike in threat calls, saying it is the police's job to investigate the matter.

"I have played a key role in several elections since 1996. I don't know whether the threats are related to poll rivalry or any other reason. I have lodged a complaint with the police," Danve added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran links Hormuz passage for Indian ships to tanker release
LIVE! Iran links Hormuz passage for Indian ships to tanker release

Israel destroys late Ayatollah's plane at Tehran airport
Israel destroys late Ayatollah's plane at Tehran airport

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed an aircraft used by Iranian leadership at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, along with striking over 200 targets across western and central Iran, significantly impacting Iran's strategic...

Stop military ops in West Asia at once, says China
Stop military ops in West Asia at once, says China

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, China is urging all parties to cease military operations, following Trump's appeal for help in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

'Iranians Know How To Fight. They Don't Give Up'
'Iranians Know How To Fight. They Don't Give Up'

If the oil infrastructure is attacked by the United States, the whole area could be flooded with oil, spilling into the Persian Gulf.

Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options
Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options

Fight on toward goals that keep receding, or exit with most objectives unmet.Trump is agitated, his poll numbers falling below the Plimsoll line, his base fractured between those who back the war and those who remember that he campaigned...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO