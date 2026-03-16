HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two boys sustain injuries after ceiling fan collapses in Rajasthan school

Mon, 16 March 2026
Share:
21:47
File image
File image
Two students, five and six years of age, were injured after a ceiling fan inside a classroom at a government school in Barmer district fell on them on Monday morning, officials said. 

The incident occurred at an upper primary school in Sansiyon Ka Tala area shortly after the students returned to their classroom following the morning assembly. 

Both students were sitting in the classroom when the fan, along with its hook, suddenly descended on them. 

A portion of the fan hit the duo, causing injuries, school authorities said. 

Teachers and locals rushed the injured children to the district hospital in Barmer, where they are currently undergoing treatment. 

A teacher said both children had entered the classroom after the assembly and were seated while other students were still arriving. 

Tehsildar Hukmichand reached the school and ordered an inspection of fans and electrical fittings to ensure safety. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran links Hormuz passage for Indian ships to tanker release
LIVE! Iran links Hormuz passage for Indian ships to tanker release

'Ready to halt war if Iran changes course': Israel envoy
'Ready to halt war if Iran changes course': Israel envoy

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stated that Israel is willing to cease hostilities if Iran changes its course, emphasising that Tel Aviv has consulted diplomatic channels, including the...

Two ships with crude, LPG to reach India; 1 docks in Guj
Two ships with crude, LPG to reach India; 1 docks in Guj

An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, safely sailed from the UAE's Fujairah port despite an attack on the terminal and is scheduled to reach India. The Indian government is working to ensure the safe passage of remaining...

Trump seeks allies' help in Hormuz; Japan, Australia say NO
Trump seeks allies' help in Hormuz; Japan, Australia say NO

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, President Trump is urging nations dependent on Middle Eastern oil to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard critical global energy supplies.

Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options
Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options

Fight on toward goals that keep receding, or exit with most objectives unmet.Trump is agitated, his poll numbers falling below the Plimsoll line, his base fractured between those who back the war and those who remember that he campaigned...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO