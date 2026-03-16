Trump asks 7 nations to send warships to police Strait of Hormuz

09:29

United States President Donald Trump announced that he has requested approximately seven nations to deploy warships to assist in maintaining transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict with Iran continues to impact the critical maritime corridor.

The President's remarks follow reports indicating his intention to establish an international coalition to provide escorts for vessels navigating the strait. The waterway is a vital artery for global energy, with nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil exports passing through it.

While Trump did not specify the invited countries, he highlighted that the selected nations are those with a high level of dependency on Middle Eastern oil supplies.

Speaking to journalists on Air Force One, he said, "We're talking to countries about policing the straits because they are the ones -- you know, we don't get oil, very little, 1%. China, as an example, gets about 90% of its oil from the Hormuz Strait. It'd be nice to have other countries policing with us. And we'll help, and we'll work with them."

Trump took a firm stance on the responsibility of international partners, stating, "I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their own territory."

Despite escalating global oil prices, no country has yet provided a definitive commitment to the mission.

Trump drew parallels to US involvement in other global theatres, noting, "I think we're getting a good response. We're always there for NATO. We're helping them with Ukraine. It doesn't affect us, but we've helped them. It'd be interesting to see which country wouldn't help us with a very small endeavour, which is just keeping the Strait open."

Assessing the military situation, the US President suggested that Tehran's capabilities have been severely diminished, though he acknowledged the potential for limited retaliation.

"As far as I'm concerned, we've essentially defeated Iran. I guess they can have a little bit of fight back. But not much. We have taken out their air forces, air defence. They have no air defence whatsoever. We have taken out their leadership. Militarily, it's been amazing. We have attacked Kharg Island. They wanted to negotiate badly. I don't think they are ready. I think they will be ready in some time. But we do it very well," he reiterated.

Trump further claimed that the US military has effectively crippled Iran's industrial base for weaponry.

He remarked, "My comparison is small because Iran has very little firepower left. Their missiles are down to a low number. They're shooting very few of them because we've decimated their manufacturing capability.

"Likewise, the drones are way down. They're down to about 20% of what they had. As of yesterday, we're starting to hit the places where they manufacture the drones. We think we know where they are.

"It's a very strong military operation, just as it was in Venezuela. We have the strongest military anywhere in the world by far, not even a contest. And I think people understand that, and we will finish the job." -- ANI